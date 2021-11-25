Fear and loathing in Glasgow

Ian Calvert, director of the Association for Decentralised Energy, offers a 'Gonzo' take on his experience of COP26 in Glasgow - aka 'a savage journey to the heart of the Climate Dream'
(With grovelling apologies to Hunter S. Thompson...) Strange memories on this nervous night in Glasgow. How long since the Paris COP? Five years? Six? It seems like a lifetime. Would Glasgow be able...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial