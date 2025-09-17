Why building nature-centric housing involves a mindset shift

It is possible to minimise the impact on biodiversity of new housing developments, but only if new nature-friendly techniques are embraced
How do you build 1.5 million new homes in five years without destroying nature? Housing is unaffordable for most people, so the UK government plans to build as many homes as possible, as soon as possible....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis