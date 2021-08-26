Hot or not? What to make of the Heat and Buildings Strategy rumours

Jess Ralston, ECIU
clock 26 August 2021 • 5 min read
Hot or not? What to make of the Heat and Buildings Strategy rumours

Jess Ralston from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) attempts to cut through the noise swirling around around the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy

Rumours are swirling in the energy world about one of the most important pieces of strategy this year - if not this decade. We may have been waiting two years, but the Heat and Buildings strategy is finally...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Ovo rolls out its AI-enabled flat-rate EV charging tariff nationwide

23 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Stagecoach urges government to tackle 'mixed messaging' on public transport

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

'World first': Sheet glass produced with hydrogen at UK plant for first time

25 August 2021 • 4 min read
04

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Symbolic moment': Alok Sharma triggers demolition of West Yorkshire coal plant

23 August 2021 • 4 min read

More on Policy

'Peak poultry': UK's appetite for industrial chicken threatens its climate and nature goals, campaigners warn
Supply chain

'Peak poultry': UK's appetite for industrial chicken threatens its climate and nature goals, campaigners warn

Government urged to introduce ban on new intensive poultry units and take industrial chicken meat off the menu in schools and hospitals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 August 2021 • 3 min read
In the hot seat: Solar Energy UK's Chris Hewett on how solar can help deliver net zero buildings and businesses
Solar

In the hot seat: Solar Energy UK's Chris Hewett on how solar can help deliver net zero buildings and businesses

The CEO of Solar Energy UK sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the critical role the solar sector must play in the next chapter of the UK's net zero transition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 August 2021 • 10 min read
Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn
Policy

Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn

Coalition of industry and consumer groups warn current consumer protection regime is 'not ready' for pace and scale of work needed to upgrade millions of homes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read