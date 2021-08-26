'Peak poultry': UK's appetite for industrial chicken threatens its climate and nature goals, campaigners warn

The government has been urged to introduce an immediate ban on new intensive poultry sheds in a bid to curb deforestation and habitat loss in South America caused by soya production for UK livestock feed.

The Soil Association this morning called on the government to declare 'peak poultry' within 12 months, warning the UK will fail to meet its climate and nature goals if it fails to curb its increasing appetite for industrial-produced chicken.

Soya production for industrial chicken feed in the UK is driving deforestation and devastating the habitats of some of Latin America's most endangered species, the campaigners warned.

Soil Association's head of food policy Rob Percival said the UK's appetite for chicken was "wholly unsustainable" and emphasised it was vital the nation "gets its industrial poultry problem under control" if it wanted to a credible host for the COP26 Climate Summit.

"We're gobbling our way through some of the most precious ecosystems on the planet, sacrificing iconic wildlife for the sake of soya and an ultra-processed chicken nugget," he said. "Just as the climate crisis demands we rapidly reach ‘peak oil' and transition to renewable sources of energy; the nature crisis demands we reach 'peak poultry' and transition to more nature friendly and sustainable farming systems."

Chicken is the nation's favourite meat and the UK's consumption of poultry has increased significantly in recent years as consumers have turned away from red meat on health and environmental grounds. The nation now consumes nearly one billion chickens a year, of which 95 per cent are reared in indoor units, according to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) data.

It is widely acknowledged that meat and dairy consumption will need to decline if the UK is to stand a chance of meeting its net zero commitments. The National Food Strategy published last month called for a 30 per cent decline in meat and dairy consumption by 2032, and the Climate Change Committee has called for a 20 per cent decrease in meat and dairy consumption by 2030.

The UK's overseas 'soya footprint' covers an area just smaller than Wales, at roughly 1.7 million hectares, with much of this land in ecologically vulnerable areas of the Americas, according to the Soil Association.

Jaguars, tapirs, macaws, tiger cats, giant armadillos, giant anteaters, giant otters, spider monkeys, and woolly monkeys are among the species that are at risk from the UK's consumption of industrial chicken, according to today's report.

"Soybeans have been destroying our country, due to the loss of critical wildlife habitats," said South American wildlife professor Flavia Miranda from State University of Santa Cruz Brazil.

"In just a few decades, nearly half of Brazil's landscapes have been transformed into pastures and agricultural land, leaving only about 22 per cent of the biome," she added. "Erosion, intensive use of fertilizers, the introduction of invasive African grass, the interruption of natural forest fire cycles and the deforestation of riparian vegetation are factors that have led to the rapid destruction of these environments and the decline of many populations of endangered species only found in Latin America such as the giant anteater and giant armadillo."

On top of introducing an immediate ban on new industrial poultry units, The Soil Association also called on the government to phase out industrial chicken meat from the menu of schools and hospitals and to provide support for farmers to transition to agroecological and higher welfare production systems.

"The damaging ecological impacts associated with soya production are not the fault of UK chicken farmers," Percival said. "We need to look at where the power lies in the system, and that is with the feed suppliers, such as Cargill, and the UK Government. We need stronger regulation, including a legal requirement that supply chains contain zero deforestation and damaging land-use change, as well as an agricultural policy which supports farmers to produce sustainably."

Defra was considering a comment at the time of going to press, however the government has to date resisted calls for policies that are explicitly designed to encourage individuals to reduce their consumption of meat and dairy.