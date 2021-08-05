ADVERTISEMENT

Public buy-in will be critical to delivering on decisions at COP26

Duncan Burt, National Grid
clock 05 August 2021 • 4 min read

Public engagement on climate needs ramping up in the coming months to ensure the UK public are not left behind by the net zero transition, writes National Grid's COP26 director Duncan Burt

Less than 100 days remain until COP26 has begun, with the summit fast approaching in November. Passing this milestone against a backdrop of climate change commitments and action provides a key moment to...

