With 100 days until CO26, where has the government has got to?

Now should be the time for the Prime Minister to get more involved in diplomatic work for an ambitious outcome at COP26, writes Green Alliance's Joe Tetlow
The end of this week marks the end of the parliamentary term and the start of summer recess. It also marks 100 days to COP26, in Glasgow. It will come around faster than you think. So where have we got...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial