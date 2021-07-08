'Behind the Bucket': KFC serves up plans for 'Zero Carbon Restaurant'

KFC UK and Ireland has announced it plans to work with academics to develop a 'KFC zero carbon restaurant', as part a new drive to become a zero carbon emission business by 2040.

The fast food chain made the announcement yesterday, as it also committed to becoming a "circular zero waste business" across its food, packaging, and materials by 2035.

KFC said it is working with the University of Liverpool's Zero Carbon Research Institute to explore how restaurants with zero carbon impact could be built and operated.

The tie-up will see the firm and the researchers explore how the embodied and operational carbon from its restaurants could be reduced, looking at on-site and purchased renewable energy, low-carbon building materials, and other low carbon technologies.

The project will compare real world data from KFC branches with simulated scenarios to analyse and identify solutions and strategies that could help decarbonise the fast food chain's operations, according to the update.

"Working with partners, we will be assessing the entire supply chain of KFC's business, building 3D models of the restaurant types and considering all possible carbon mitigation measures from energy optimisation, construction materials and renewable technologies," said Dr Stephen Finnegan, director and founder of the Zero Carbon Research Institute.

Finnegan said he was confident it was possible for a restaurant to have no carbon impact, noting that the project with KFC was an important "first step" to delivering on that goal. "It will take time and considerable effort, but it will be worth it, and we are 100 per cent sure that achieving NZC is possible," he said.

KFC UK&I managing director Paula MacKenzie said KFC was taking action because businesses had a major part to play in tackling the climate emergency.

"That's why we're taking a stand and baking our climate action strategy into the core of our business - from supply chain through to our restaurants and our guests," she said. "And by partnering with the experts at the University of Liverpool, as well as working with the British Retail Council and the Zero Carbon Forum, we are making sure we do all that we can to make the biggest impact and reach our net zero target."

KFC UK&I has also signed up the British Retail Consortium's net zero roadmap for the retail sector, and is a founding member of the Zero Carbon Forum's new coalition of hospitality businesses committed to achieving net zero emissions.

The climate commitments published this week are part of KFC's new sustainability strategy, dubbed Behind the Bucket, which sets out how the fast food chain aims to become a "net positive" business.

KFC's parent company, Yum! Brands, has committed to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030, a goal that has been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative.