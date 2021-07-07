ADVERTISEMENT

Why we need government to start tackling the negative impact of fashion

Trewin Restorick, Hubbub
clock 07 July 2021 • 4 min read

The UK government is failing to tackle the negative environmental impacts of the fashion industry, writes Hubbub's Trewin Restorick

A current lack of policy and leadership The fashion industry is on course to take-up 25 per cent of the world's carbon budget, yet despite this huge impact, the UK government is failing to tackle the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Naturally Good': Nivea debuts carbon-saving bio-based jars

02 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Nissan's Sunderland plant / Credit: Advanced Propulsion Centre
Supply chain

How the UK's clean energy project pipeline could offset 90 per cent of pandemic job losses

Around 625,000 jobs could be created if UK’s existing clean energy project pipeline is realised, according to new analysis from EY

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 5 min read
Credit: Kerry
Management

How sustainability is climbing up the global shopping list

New survey results highlight how consumers are more environmentally-aware than ever, and engagement with sustainability concerns is only growing

Jo Carnegie and James Murray
clock 07 July 2021 • 6 min read
Volvo's first all-electric car, the XC40 Recharge | Credit: Volvo
Automotive

Circulor: Inside the UK-based startup helping Volvo trace EV battery materials

Circulor's work with Swedish automaker highlights benefits of chief sustainability officers working closely with chief information officers and chief digital officers to deliver supply chain decarbonisation, argues Heather Clancy

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 02 July 2021 • 3 min read