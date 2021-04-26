The inside story of the push to help the NHS achieve net zero carbon
Cameron Hawkins, head of energy and environment at NHS Property Services, reveals how work is advancing fast to slash emissions across one of the world's largest health systems
In October last year, the NHS became the first national health service in the world to commit to becoming a net zero national health system. As the NHS is responsible for approximately four per cent of...
More news
Gravitricity is go: Energy storage pioneer commissions demonstration project
New 250kW project aims to demonstrate viability and cost-competitiveness of gravity-based energy storage system
The inside story of the push to help the NHS achieve net zero carbon
Cameron Hawkins, head of energy and environment at NHS Property Services, reveals how work is advancing fast to slash emissions across one of the world's largest health systems
Virtual events designed to inform, motivate and connect
RenewableUK is hosting a number of industry events to help individuals and groups work together to drive innovation and maximise the growing opportunities available
Tevva and Vattenfall team up for electric truck push
Long range electric truck developer Tevva inks memorandum of understanding with Vattenfall Network Solutions to explore how to make it simpler for businesses to switch to zero emission fleets