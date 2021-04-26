Virtual events designed to inform, motivate and connect

RenewableUK is hosting a number of industry events to help individuals and groups work together to drive innovation and maximise the growing opportunities available

At such a pivotal time for the renewable energy sector, it is important that individuals and groups across the industry work together to drive innovation and maximise on the opportunities available. In keeping up with the latest technology, concepts and solutions, everyone from stakeholders to manufacturers, developers, project managers, planning teams, professional associations and Government representatives can better contribute to our ambitious collective net zero targets.

Providing a platform from which individuals and companies throughout the sector can connect with others, gain business-critical information and inspire their workforce, RenewableUK is presenting an array of virtual events. These webinars have been programmed for specific fields in the market, offering valuable insight into current projects, challenges faced and the solutions being explored. Designed for industry, by industry, sessions are sponsored and supported by leading organisations in the sector, with representatives joining panel discussions and debates to share their different perspectives and expertise.

Ports & Vessels 2021 (#UKPortsVessels21)

This is ideal for anyone involved with the building, development, maintenance or optimisation of ports and vessels that support green energy facilities. Sessions are sponsored, supported and partnered by Clarksons Port Services, SSE Renewables, Virginia Beach Economic Development, Atkins, DEME Group, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Port of Tyne and XOCEAN. You can even access an interview with Taylor Adams from City of Virginia Beach to explore comparisons and lessons learnt from the US, on the RenewableUK blog page. Upcoming webinars include:

Clean Energy Exchange 2021 (#CleanEnergyExchange21)

Delivered by RenewableUK and Solar Energy UK, these webinars aim to bring people together, enabling energy buyers and sellers to interact, collaborate and succeed together. EDF Renewables, ScottishPower, techUK and Water UK, CMS, DLA Piper, HBS New Energies, Weightmans and Zeigo have all contributed to and supported the series, with topics focusing on specific fields from technology and water, to transport and the public sector. The last two virtual events will be:

Wednesday 02 June | Transport Sector

Thursday 01 July | Public Sector

If you're interested in catching up on some of the ideas you missed from previous webinars in the series, you can visit the RenewableUK blog to find some interesting ideas from Juan Pablo Cerda of Zeigo about the role of technology in the growth of renewables. Helen Grundy and Stefan Kintscher of Hitachi also share their own journey to clean energy so far, while Jennifer Keogh of DLA Piper and Levent Gürdenli from Weightmans offer their own insights and advice on corporate PPAs for the water industry.

Wind & Aviation 2021 (#RUKAviation21)

Decarbonisation is a key topic within the wind and aviation sectors and this webinar series has been designed to address some of the challenges, offer innovative ideas and inspire individuals to facilitate the optimisation of renewable energy in the field. Sessions will be supported and partnered by CHC Helicopter, AIFCL, OWIC, Thales and Vattenfall, with the opportunity to network with experts and peers during interactive Q&As. Don't miss:

Thursday 29 April | Helicopter operations: wind as a customer of aviation services

Wednesday 19 May | Unmanned aerial systems

Tuesday 15 June | Lighting and marking

Thursday 09 September | Surveillance and radar

Future Systems 2021 (#RUKFutureSystems21)

Supported by ScottishPower Renewables and Burges Salmon, this webinar series provides an opportunity to explore new and innovative ways to develop our current renewable energy systems in order to fulfil the potential available. Sessions consider how we might all help to accelerate growth and development across sectors for a faster realisation of national and global net zero targets. If you're looking for inspiration and fresh ideas, don't miss:

Tuesday 04 May | The future of green hydrogen

Thursday 10 June | System flexibility

Tuesday 06 July | The future storage markets

Get involved

With the UK beginning to move out of social restrictions, RenewableUK continues to offer the convenience and comfort of virtual meetings over the coming months. However, there will be highly-anticipated finales with an array of live events for key industries within renewable energy towards the end of the year to provide further learning and networking opportunities for all. For now, stay part of the conversation with RenewableUK virtual events - register your places today.

