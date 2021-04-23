LEAF Coalition: UK joins US, Norway, and top corporates to launch $1bn tropical forest protection drive

Deforestation in the Amazon and other tropical forests is on the rise | Credit: iStock

Coalition aims to mobilise $1bn in financing for tropical forest protection and restoration and provide a standardised and verified way for corporates to deliver climate finance

The governments of the UK, US, and Norway have joined forces with some of the world's biggest companies to launch a new public-private coalition geared at mobilising $1bn of finance for tropical forest protection efforts.

The Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest finance (LEAF) Coalition, unveiled at the White House-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate yesterday, will see Amazon, Nestle, Airbnb, Bayer, Salesforce, Unilever, GSK, Boston Consulting Group, and McKinsey channel financing to projects that aim to curb global greenhouse gas emissions by reducing and ending deforestation in tropical forest regions.

The initiative, which is billed as the "largest ever public-private effort to protect tropical forests and support sustainable development", expects its membership to expand over the coming months as countries and companies look for ways to enhance their climate finance commitments in the run up to the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised the "hugely-exciting" scheme would galvanise much-needed business investment in forest protection programmes that could slash global greenhouse gas emissions, put nature on the path to recovery, and help tropical forest countries meet their climate goals.

"The world's tropical forests are the lungs of our planet and yet we are losing these great, teeming ecosystems at an unconscionable rate," Johnson said. "This is having a devastating impact on the billions of people who rely on forests for their livelihoods and sustenance and is setting back our efforts to tackle climate change. Time is running out to protect our tropical forests from irreversible loss and limit global warming to 1.5C."

John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, said the coalition was a "ground-breaking example of the scale and type" of collaboration needed to achieve global climate goals. "Bringing together government and private-sector resources is a necessary step in supporting the large-scale efforts that must be mobilised to halt deforestation and begin to restore tropical and subtropical forests," he said.

2020 was meant to be a landmark year in the fight against deforestation - a year by which many companies, countries, and international organisations had pledged to halve or completely halt forest loss - but tropical forest deforestation increased by 12 per cent between 2019 and 2020, according to figures from the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Ending tropical deforestation is critical if climate, nature and sustainable development goals are to be met, given forests' role as critical carbon stores and rich hubs for biodiversity. Yet despite progress in curbing deforestation rates in some countries, the world still lost more 4.4 million hectares of primary tropical forest last year, the WRI has warned.

Under the new LEAF scheme, payments will be delivered to countries, states, or provinces with tropical forests that sign up to the initiative only after emissions reductions have been achieved and verified by a third party. Interested jurisdictions have until July 2021 to apply by setting out how they intend to generate emissions reduction from tackling deforestation or delivering forest restoration between 2022 and 2026.

The Coalition, which is being coordinated and administered by US non-profit Emergent, is committed to ensuring forest protection plans respect the rights of Indigenous and local communities living in and around tropical forests, noting that it would consult these stakeholders prior to signing so-called 'emissions reduction purchase agreements' with countries or states.

It marks a major step forward for corporate forest protection efforts, which have to date been done on a largely piecemeal basis and as such have proved hard to regulate, assess, or compare, opening many companies up to allegations of 'greenwashing'. Campaigners have consistently warned that many so-called nature-based solutions struggle to deliver promised emissions reductions and can distract from the need for companies to tackle their direct emissions.

As such, the LEAF Coalition hopes to create a standard for monitoring corporate forest protection initiatives, noting that the performance of the emissions reduction projects it supports would be measured against the "independent and rigorous" ART/TREES environmental standard and verified by "internationally recognised" third party bodies. It also emphasised emissions reductions generated through the scheme would "come in addition to, and not as a substitute for" participating companies' efforts to decarbonise their own operations, noting that all participating firms were already "committed to deep voluntary cuts" across their value chains.

Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, former UN special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples and the executive director of Tebtebba, said the coalition set a powerful example of how companies could deliver much-needed to finance to protect tropical forests.

"The power of this coalition is the example it sets, in particular for companies, whose participation is needed to mobilize the funding needed to protect tropical forests," she said. The LEAF Coalition sets a high standard for how companies can supplement deep cuts in their own emissions by investing in additional emission reductions from tropical and subtropical forests and also by ensuring that the rights of Indigenous peoples who have and who continue to protect these forests are respected and fulfilled.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Unilever CEO Alan Jope said the collaboration provided "fresh hope" that deforestation could be ended at scale and the world could hit the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement.

"For nearly two decades, Unilever has been involved in industry efforts to eliminate deforestation from commodity supply chains," he said. "We have learned that individual actions alone - however bold - will never drive system change. Collective action is needed for real impact.

Meanwhile, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum emphasised there was no way the world could achieve global climate goals without ending the destruction of tropical forests.

"There is no path to limit global warming to 1.5C and meet the Paris Agreement without stopping tropical deforestation by 2030," he said. "The LEAF Coalition is a big step forward to provide real economic incentives for high ambition countries to protect and restore their forests."