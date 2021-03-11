Defra's new farm payment scheme shouldn't hold back private markets for nature

  • James Elliott, Green Alliance
Integrating both public and private funding to reward farmers for carrying out public goods may reap the greatest environmental outcomes, explains Green Alliance's James Elliott

The rapid decline of nature in the UK isn't just bad for the environment, it's undermining our economic prosperity, as the Treasury's recent Dasgupta Review on the economics of biodiversity and research...

