All rise: Over 120 global faith groups team up to demand tougher climate action ahead of COP26

Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, and Sikhs from dozens of countries have teamed up on what has been touted as the largest multi-faith day of climate action ever

Bells and gongs will sound at temples and churches on multiple continents today as part of a major day-long campaign mounted by religious organisations around the world that has been billed as the largest multi-faith day of climate action ever.

Campaign coordinator the Greenfaith International Network said more than 400 actions are planned today across 38 different countries by groups from all major religions, which have come together to demand that political leaders and financiers acquiesce to a string of broad climate-related demands, including calls for an end to financial support for fossil fuel infrastructure and a halt to tropical deforestation.

More than 120 religious groups are taking part in the global grassroots campaign, which will see Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, and Sikhs undertake a variety of actions, from bellringing to tree planting, while mobilising at various locations around the world, from the Mississippi River in the US to the steps of Australian Parliament.

"No religious tradition sanctions the destruction of nature," said Catholic lay leader Thea Ormerod, founder of the multi-faith Australian Religious Response to Climate Change. "Yet this is exactly what governments, financial institutions, and major corporations are doing. Our faiths are compelling us to go out from our churches, mosques and temples and into the streets to make our voices heard."

In addition, some 200 influential religious leaders have publicly endorsed the demands set out by the campaign, which also calls for policies to create green jobs and deliver a 'just transition' for workers. Backers include former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, Vatican cardinal Peter Turks, Buddhist author Joanna Macy, Muslim-American scholar Imam Zaid Shakir, secretary general of the African Council of Religious Leaders Francis Kuria, and Azza Karam and Rabbi David Rosen, respectively secretary general and co-president of the Religions for Peace group.

"The world needs strong, principled climate action immediately," said Francesca de Gasparis, executive director of Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute. "Faith communities have issued statements, fatwas, encyclicals, and more on climate change. What's needed now is binding legislation."

Religious organisations have played a major role in climate action in recent years as leading players in the global divestment movement - 350.org estimated in November that one in four divestment pledges is from a religious institution - and in recent years Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, and Islamic leaders have publicly called on policymakers to ramp up climate action.

The organisers of today's campaign pledged to continue to grow a grassroots, multi-faith movement that would pile pressure on governments and financial institutions to ramp up climate action ahead of the pivotal COP26 Climate Summit in November, noting that their mobilisation would also help challenge those religious groups that have been vocally opposed to climate action.

"Religious extremists around the globe are backing the authoritarian governments and extractive industries which are destroying the planet," said Rev. Fletcher Harper, executive director of GreenFaith. "There's nothing ethical about what these fundamentalist faith groups are doing. Grassroots people of faith are rising everywhere to reclaim our religions."