UK science and finance working together to green global finance
Dr Ben Caldecott, director of the new UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment (CGFI), explains why good climate and environmental data is crucial for greening global finance
The availability of good climate and environmental data is a necessary condition for greening global finance. Armed with better information, financial institutions around the world will be much better...
More news
Jaguar targets fully electric vehicle range by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover aims to spend £2.5bn annually on electrifying its range as it strives to become a net zero company by 2039
'Bonkers savings': NatWest and Octopus Energy debut discounted EV charging package
Bundle to offer customers discounted EV charge point installations, as well as access to Octopus Energy's flexible tariffs and EV roaming network
BNP Paribas strengthens policy on beef and soy-driven deforestation in Brazil
The French bank has set a deadline of 2025 for its clients in Brazil to achieve zero deforestation and full traceability in their production and supply chains
Shareholder advisor ISS embeds climate risk into global voting guidelines
World’s largest proxy advising firm has updated its guidelines for fund managers to vote against board members who fail to account for climate risk