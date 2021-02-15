MPs to probe plans for deposit return recycling scheme in England

Environmental Audit Committee inquiry to look at potential design for government's aim to implement a deposit return scheme in England in 2023

The government's plans to introduce a deposit return scheme in England in a bid to encourage the public to recycle packaging are to be investigated by MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of MPs, they announced last week.

The inquiry announced on Friday will focus on the final design of a deposit return scheme (DRS) in England, with the government having promised to launch a further consultation on its plans in spring 2021, following an initial consultation in August 2019.

Such schemes aim to incentivise consumers to return packaging for a financial reward, adding a small deposit on top of the price of a product which is refunded when the waste is returned to an in-store collection point, and the government has said it aims to have a DRS up and running in England in 2023.

However, while the government has proposed a framework for a DRS that that could potentially be implemented in England as well as Northern Ireland and Wales as part of its flagship Environment Bill, this legislation is still making its way through Parliament and was once again delayed at the 11th hour last month.

In the UK, it is estimated that 5.5 billion plastic bottles end up in landfill, incinceration, or as litter each year, and campaigners have long been calling for a DRS to help curb the problem.

Globally, meanwhile, there are already DRSs operating in around 40 countries, where they have typically helped to boost recycling rates of plastic bottles by between 80-95 per cent, according to the EAC.

To date, most DRS schemes worldwide have focused on drinks containers, but the EAC said its investigation would consider whether they could be expanced to boost recycling of a wider variety of containers and packaging.

"The introduction of a deposit return scheme is eagerly awaited," said EAC chairman Philip Dunne MP. "Our committee is keen to help frame the scheme to ensure it increases recycling and reduces waste, without creating unintended consequences which could undermine the need to minimise the environmental impact of what we consume."