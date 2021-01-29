What to look for in the government's buildings decarbonisation plan
Jess Ralston from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) sets out her expectations for the government's imminent Heat and Buildings Strategy
Next up in the government's long-awaited set of sectoral decarbonisation plans is climate-proofing our homes. Expected 'imminently', the Heat and Buildings Strategy should bring a route to emission-free...
'A new day in America': General Motors vows to end sales of fossil fuel cars by 2035
America's largest automaker unveils plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 by significantly ramping up its electric vehicle range and shifting all its operations to clean energy
'This is putting companies on the hook': Can Mark Carney help build a credible carbon offset market?
Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets unveils recommendations on how to scale up investment in emission reduction programmes, but environmental campaigners remain unimpressed
'Lost opportunity for corporate leadership': Are tech giants failing to pull their weight in climate lobbying battles?
New InfluenceMap report argues recent flurry of climate goals announced by Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google owner Alphabet has been undermined by firms' 'limited' climate lobbying activity