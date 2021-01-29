What to look for in the government's buildings decarbonisation plan

  • Jess Ralston, ECIU
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Jess Ralston from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) sets out her expectations for the government's imminent Heat and Buildings Strategy

Next up in the government's long-awaited set of sectoral decarbonisation plans is climate-proofing our homes. Expected 'imminently', the Heat and Buildings Strategy should bring a route to emission-free...

To continue reading...

More on Buildings

More news