Poll suggests top banks at risk of losing customers over fossil fuel financing

One in 10 consumers could leave their high street bank if made aware of the institution's investments in coal, oil, and gas, survey suggests

HSBC and Barclays currently benefit from low levels of consumer awareness about their financing of high carbon activity, but could face of exodus of customers if public understanding of their fossil fuel investments improves.

That is according to a new poll of HSBC and Barclays customers published this week by environmental NGO Market Forces, which revealed 12.5 per cent of people said they were "very likely" to consider switching to a more ethical bank once presented with the facts about the two banks' leading role in financing the fossil fuel industry.

The results suggest that high street banks could be at risk of losing roughly three million customers across the country over their continued investment in fossil fuels if customers act on their stated concerns, according to Market Forces.

Barclays and HSBC are the biggest fossil fuel financiers in Europe, having collectively invested more than £149bn since the landmark Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, according to the Rainforest Action Network.

Adam McGibbon, campaigner at Market Forces, predicted that banks that continue funding fossil fuels were set to face an "exodus" of customers in the lead up to the COP26 climate conference being held in Glasgow this autumn.

"Funding fossil fuels has been Barclays and HSBC's dirty little secret," he said. "Strip away the slick marketing and they are two of the world's biggest funders of the climate crisis. They have been pulling the wool over their customers' eyes for years."

The polling results come as both banks are under increasing pressure to phase out investment in fossil fuels from their portfolios, with many shareholders and campaigners arguing that the banks ongoing financing of oil, gas and coal is inconsistent with their net zero goals.

However, both Barclays and HSBC are among the growing band of financial institutions to announce targets to deliver net zero portfolios and have pledged to step up efforts to decarbonise their operations and reduce their exposure to climate risks.

Responding to the findings, a Barclays spokesperson emphasised the firm was committed to helping deliver a net zero emission economy. "We agree that the end goal for all of us is a zero carbon economy, which is why we set an ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050," they said.

HSBC was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Market Forces is among a number of organisations behind the Bank On Our Future initiative, which is geared at getting customers to switch to more ethical banks and has crowned today, Friday 29 January, the 'Big Bank Detox Day'.