Offshore wind - Failing the connection test

  • Alan Whitehead MP, Labour's Shadow Minister for Energy and the Green New Deal
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The government's offshore wind ambitions risk being undermined by poor delivery planning, argues Alan Whitehead - Labour's Shadow Minister for Energy and the Green New Deal

The Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan, published last November, is big on rhetoric, promising much for new low carbon generation. Its most eye-catching pledge is the new target for the installation of...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news