BT teams up with green tech scale-ups iOpt and Everimpact

Green tech specialists selected by BT through its innovation programme aim to help UK councils decarbonise the operations

BT is teaming up with two scale-up tech firms to develop joint products and services aimed at helping its public sector customers transition to net zero emissions, as the telecoms giant announced the first two partnerships through its recently launched Green Tech Innovation Platform.

The new partnerships will see products developed by Internet of Things (IoT) firm iOpt and climate monitoring specialist Everimpact offered to local councils across the UK which are looking to adopt environmental monitoring and smart building solutions, BT said.

They mark the first in a series of partnerships set to be selected through the Green Tech Innovation Platform, as BT works towards becoming a net zero business by 2045.

"As the world looks to recover from the current health and economic crisis caused by Covid-19, we have an opportunity to accelerate the transition to a greener society, working in partnership with government, business and society as they look at how they need to adapt and change their business models in the evolving digital world," said Dean Terry, managing director for corporate and public sector at BT. "We also appreciate that BT cannot do this alone, with our track record in helping to incubate innovative start-ups/scale ups, such as iOpt and Everimpact, we look forward to bringing the best of our innovative ecosystem to support local councils on their journey towards net zero."

iOpt's platform provides real-time information and alerts on the condition of properties, bolstered by sensors throughout a building that can track damp, mould, and fuel poverty, with the company hoping the technology can help improve the quality of social housing for local councils.

Everimpact, meanwhile, is developing environmental data monitoring, such as for air quality and CO2, which it claims local councils will then be able track. "We are excited to be working with BT to equip their street furniture with our innovative technology to monitor and reduce carbon emissions," said Mathieu Carlier, CEO of Everimpact. "This will help local authorities monitor their carbon footprint in real-time, identify the best opportunities to cut emissions, and access new funding for the necessary investments. At scale, the UK could become the first nation to continuously monitor carbon emissions over its entire territory. This would boost its goal of net zero by 2050."