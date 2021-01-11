It is time to seal the marriage between carbon finance and forest protection
CO2 from forest fires have the same climate cost as that from burning fossil fuels, yet funding for forest protection lags far behind, writes Matthew Spencer of IDH - the Sustainable Trade Initiative
All carbon pollution is equal: this is a founding assumption of the UN Climate Convention, because the atmospheric effect of a tonne of carbon dioxide emitted from a smoking tropical tree in Mato Grosso...
More news
Boris Johnson commits £3bn climate finance to safeguard global biodiversity
Commitment to help protect land and ocean ecosystems critical to combating climate change to be announced by the PM at the global One Planet Summit later
Unilever and Alibaba launch 'world first' AI-powered closed-loop recycling system
New recycling machines are being installed in Shanghai and Hangzhou, with an eye on rolling them out right across China in the future
Positive 'tipping points': How clean technologies could be on the cusp of exponential growth
UK academic study outlines a series of positive 'tipping points' in key sectors that, if reached, would catalyse the global net zero transition
10 green business trends to watch out for in 2021
From net zero strategies to COP26, 2021 promises to be one of the most eventful and important years on record for the green economy