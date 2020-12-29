What it will take for the UK water industry to achieve net zero by 2030?

  • Ann Counsins, Arup
The water industry must develop a clear set of actions to minimise net zero costs and boost investor attractiveness, writes Arup's Ann Cousins

When it comes to the climate emergency, the water industry has been rightly focused on building defence and resilience against increasingly extreme weather, as opposed to reducing its carbon emissions....

