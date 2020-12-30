'Move from ambition to action': Government urged to ramp up green policies and spending in 2021

Green Alliance warns that major decarbonisation policy gaps must be filled next year if government is to achieve its bold 2030 carbon reduction target

The government's New Year's resolution should be to follow up the wave of green promises and targets announced over the past 12 months with concrete actions that help drive down UK emissions, Green Alliance has urged.

A climate briefing published by the environmental think tank yesterday warns that despite many "bold climate promises", the government is yet to produce a comprehensive policy and investment plan for its new target of reducing emissions by at least 68 per cent on 1990 levels by 2030.

The group estimates that green policies unveiled by the government 2020 - which include a ban on fossil fuel vehicle sales by the end of the decade, an end to financing overseas fossil fuel projects, and new plans for sustainable land management set out in the Agriculture Bill - add up to just 25 per cent of the emissions cuts required to meet the 2030 climate target.

Policies need to be crafted that raise the energy efficiency standards in new homes, restore the UK's peatlands, and ensure that car manufacturers produce an increasing proportion of electric vehicles every year in the lead up to the 2030 petrol and deisel car sales ban, the environmental think tank said.

Green Alliance policy adviser Jo Furtado said the UK had the longest history in the world of producing carbon emissions, and therefore had a responsibility to "lead the way out of the climate crisis" over the coming decade.

"The UK has set some great targets during 2020 about its intention to tackle climate change," she said. "As with all new year's resolutions, however, there is a danger that bold intentions will swiftly dissipate. We'll be looking for the government to move from ambition to action in 2021, with new policies to make hitting the targets possible."

Climate policies must be bolstered by a major public spending spree, Green Alliance argues, calculating that it will take an extra £22.7bn every year - on top of the £21bn already committed until the end of this parliament - to speed up decarbonisation of the UK economy. Funds should be split between accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and on active travel and public transport infrastrucure, as well as on making buildings efficient, kickstarting the roll-out of electric heat pumps, establishing a resource efficiency programme for industry, and on nature restoration and developing a sustainable food, farming and fishing sector, the group said.

In response, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) pointed out that the Energy White Paper published earlier this month established a number of major decarbonisation policies, and that further plans would be unveiled in the run up to the vital COP26 climate summit set to take place in Glasgow in November 2021.

"Building on the Prime Minister's ambitious 10 Point Plan, the recently published Energy White Paper provides concrete measures to fully decarbonise our electricity system by 2050 and build back better, while ensuring reliable and affordable energy for consumers," BEIS said in a statement. "This is part of a suite of bold plans across key sectors of the economy which the government will be publishing in the run up to COP26, culminating with a comprehensive Net Zero Strategy."