Dame Glenys Stacey named as preferred candidate to head Office for Environmental Protection

Environment Secretary George Eustice reveals that acting chief regulator at Ofqual is the government's leading candidate to become chair at post-Brexit green watchdog

Dame Glenys Stacey has been selected as the government's preferred candidate to become chair of the UK's post-Brexit independent environmental watchdog, the government announced today.

Stacey, who has led the start-up of a number of public sector regulatory and legislative bodies and took the reins at exams watchdog Ofqual in August in the wake of this summer's A-level results scandal, was picked to head up the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) after a "rigorous process" that included assessment by a five-person panel, Environment Secretary George Eustice confirmed.

Her suitability for the post will now be scrutinised by MPs in a hearing jointly held by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee and Environmental Audit Committee, the government said. The committees will subsequently publish a report that government ministers must consider before filling the top role.

Stacey has previously served as Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Probation and as chief executive at Animal Health, and in 2019 chaired an independent review of farm regulation at the request of the government.

The government's plans for the OEP, which are set out in the Environment Bill that is currently making its way through Parliament, have been dogged by criticism from campaigners who fear the proposed watchdog suffers from a lack of independence from government and could fall short of providing the level of enforcement and scrutiny of UK environmental laws currently provided by the EU Commission and Court of Justice.

Critics have voiced particular concerns over the fact the government, instead of Parliament, has elected itself responsible for appointing the watchdog's chair and board members and setting its budget.

Ministers, however, have repeatedly promised the "world leading" environmental legislation will provide greater accountability than the current EU system and ensure the government and private sector does uphold vital laws on air, water, and waste.

And today, the government emphasised that Stacey had been picked in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments and that the joint pre-appointment hearing to be held by the select committees would provide "an added level of scrutiny, to verify that the recruitment meets the principles set out in the Governance Code on Public Appointments."

Green campaigners have also warned of a governance gap for environmental regulation after the Brexit transition ends at the end of this year, given the ongoing delays to the Environment Bill.

Defra has confirmed that "interim measures" will be enacted until the OEP is operational, but green groups say more details on what these arrangements will be and how they will work is urgently needed given the UK's imminent departure from the EU.

The news comes as the result of the long-running UK-EU trade negotiations hang in the balance amidst a stand off over proposed level playing field mechanisms designed to ensure the UK does not undercut the EU on environmental and labour standards post-Brexit.

Boris Johnson is to travel to Brussels this afternoon for a high stakes meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that is being widely seen as a last ditch attempt to break the deadlock and avoid a no deal Brexit.