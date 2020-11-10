Working together to build towards a zero carbon economy
COP26 President Alok Sharma's opening speech at the UNFCCC-led Race to Zero Dialogues, which run from 9-19 November
In the last two months, China, Japan and South Korea have all set new net-zero targets. As have HSBC, PWC, Facebook and also England's fantastic National Health Service. Companies that have set a net...
With government leadership, aviation and offshore wind can help each other
Department for Transport leadership is key to avoid holding back the UK's burgeoning wind offshore power sector, argues RenewableUK's Nathan Bennett
Labour: UK must use Biden victory to spark green recovery efforts
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has called on the government to provide a global example by creating green jobs ahead of the COP26 climate conference, in an interview with the Guardian
Rishi Sunak: UK to issue first green bond and require firms to disclose climate risk
Chancellor unveils raft of green finance plans, including green taxonomy proposals and mandatory climate risk disclosure rules for listed companies