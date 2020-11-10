Working together to build towards a zero carbon economy

  • Alok Sharma, COP26 President and Secretary of State for Business
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

COP26 President Alok Sharma's opening speech at the UNFCCC-led Race to Zero Dialogues, which run from 9-19 November

In the last two months, China, Japan and South Korea have all set new net-zero targets. As have HSBC, PWC, Facebook and also England's fantastic National Health Service. Companies that have set a net...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news