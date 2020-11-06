The best way to tackle the jobs and economic crisis is with a green recovery
Maria Mendiluce and Eliot Whittington warn it would be an 'act of economic suicide' were Europe to fail to seize the opportunity offered by a green recovery
As EU leaders continue to thrash out the details of the bloc's recovery measures, there is growing evidence a green recovery is the best way of tackling the mounting economic and jobs crisis - both in...
More news
The best way to tackle the jobs and economic crisis is with a green recovery
Maria Mendiluce and Eliot Whittington warn it would be an 'act of economic suicide' were Europe to fail to seize the opportunity offered by a green recovery
'Blade-walker': Repair robot scales offshore turbine blade
Inspect-and-repair robot for offshore wind turbine blades developed by BladeBug and ORE Catapult has scaled its first turbine in real-world conditions
Covid-19 and 'stakeholder capitalism': Actions speak louder than words
There is growing evidence that companies which put their stakeholders first on ESG issues perform better, explains Schroders' Katherine Davidson
Ellen MacArthur Foundation: Consumer goods giants falling short on plastic goals
Progress update from Ellen MacArthur Foundation and UNEP warns the shift away from single-use plastic is not happening fast enough