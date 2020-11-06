'Blade-walker': Repair robot scales offshore turbine blade

Inspect-and-repair robot for offshore wind turbine blades developed by BladeBug and ORE Catapult has scaled its first turbine in real-world conditions

A six-legged repair robot has been set to work inspecting the blade of an offshore wind turbine in Scotland, in an achievement that has been heralded by researchers as a major breakthrough that could make blade inspections and repairs less expensive for wind farm operators.

The robot, developed by BladeBug with support of research body ORE Catapult, successfully walked up a 84-long vertically-positioned turbine blade off the coast of Fife last month, withstanding high winds to collect and transmit data about the condition of the blade back to onshore technicians, the partners confirmed this week.

The robot is the result of a £1m collaboration between BladeBUG and ORE Catapult, part funded by the government-backed Innovate UK. By the project's end next year, the partners hope the robot will be capable of inspecting blade surfaces for emergent cracks and imperfections, transmitting data on their condition back to shore, before also resurfacing the blades.

ORE Catapult's operational performance director Chris Hill heralded the 'blade walk' on a demonstration turbine managed by the research body as a major milestone for the offshore wind sector. "I consider BladeBug's first walk at Levenmouth as offshore wind's 'moon walk' - a historic milestone in the industry's evolution," he said.

ORE Catapult predicts that inspection and repair robots could dramatically cut costs of blade inspections, delivering savings for energy firms of between 30 per cent and 50 per cent, depending on the type of turbine.

Hill predicted the use of repair robotics would help catalyse the offshore wind sector's expansion into deeper water sites that are more difficult for technicians to access. "This is an incredibly significant technology that we know is being keenly watched by the industry as a potential game-changer," he said. "It has a clear potential for cutting costs, reducing human offshore deployment and increasing blade lifetimes."

BladeBug chief executive Chris Cieslak also touted the achievement as a huge milestone for his company, explaining that more trials would take place to test the technology over the coming months. "It has been so exciting to see results of months of work and development in action and this latest test marks the huge progress we have made," he said. "In a little over a year we have gone from designing and testing our first prototype, to taking our first tentative steps with our Mark I robot, to now, seeing the BladeBUG robot walk along the blade of an actual offshore wind turbine."