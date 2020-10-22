Energy efficiency statistics lay bare the scale of draughty homes across the UK
Latest Office for National Statistics data shows there has been little improvement in home energy efficiency in recent years, writes Andrew Warren
Not far off half the energy the UK consumes each year is used in buildings. Two-thirds of that consumption happens in our homes. But the latest official statistics underscore the scale of draughty, inefficient...
More news
Net Zero Festival: Nature-based solutions - can business help enhance nature?
VIDEO: James Murray chats to Woodland Trust CEO Darren Moorcroft, CISL's Dr Gemma Cranston, and Tetra Pak's Charles Brand about the need to scale nature protection and restoration projects to reach net zero
Could a 2025 sustainable aviation fuel mandate help prepare green air travel for take-off?
Industry-backed report calls on EU and UK to introduce a mandate for sustainable aviation fuel from 2025 that ratchets up over time in order to spur demand for greener fuels
Magic carpet? Interface debuts world's 'first' carbon negative carpet tile
US flooring company claims there is less CO2 in in the atmosphere after its new collection of tiles are made than prior to their creation
Bulb launches pay-as-you-go green energy smartphone service
Green energy supplier eyes energy efficiency gains from customers monitoring and managing energy use via smartphone app