Can Europe stop tropical deforestation?

  • Dan Nepstad and Darrel Webber, Earth Innovation Institute, and
Companies and investors must team up with farm sectors, businesses and governments aspiring to achieve forest-friendly development, argue the Earth Innovation Institute's Daniel Nepstad and Darrel Webber

Reversing tropical forest loss, which pumps nearly one tenth of all human-caused carbon pollution into the atmosphere each year, is essential if the world is to avoid the most dangerous climate change...

