Heat policy: mind the gap
The Green Homes Grant scheme won't be nearly enough to plug the hole in the government's heat decarbonisation policy, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska
News that the government's Green Homes Grant scheme has opened to applicants is undeniably welcome. Even press reports that it looks likely to be heavily over-subscribed feel like a positive tick in the...
Net Zero Festival: Physical climate risk - how can business make a difference?
VIDEO: McKinsey & Company's Alastair Hamilton shares insights from the management consulting giant's work on physical climate risk, and what companies can do to address these risks
Net Zero Festival: In conversation with John Elkington
VIDEO: Godfather of sustainability and Volans co-founder speaks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about creating a new, more regenerative form of capitalism for the 21st century
'Decentralise, digitalise, and decarbonise': Engie UK debuts low carbon housing retrofit solution
Firm says it has a "duty" to develop solutions that can reduce carbon footprint of UK's housing stock, warning that existing housing supply poses "considerable threat" to UK's net zero plans