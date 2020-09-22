The net zero norm
It is easy to be cynical about targets - but we shouldn't doubt the value of publicly-stated intentions
It is easy to be cynical about targets. Anyone who has ever confidently announced their New Year's Resolution only to break it by January 12th knows it is much easier to have an admirable intention than...
More news
Volkswagen teams up with Octopus Energy for EV tariff deal
The partnership will see drivers of VW electric cars encouraged to switch their home energy supplier to Octopus Energy's 'time of use' EV tariff
China sets sights on climate neutrality by 2060
In landmark pledge for climate action President Xi announces China will aim to peak CO2 before 2030 and deliver climate neutrality before 2060
Dogger Bank: GE scores 'record-breaking' order for giant offshore wind turbines
Company to supply 190 turbines for project, each standing at almost 250 metres tall with a capacity of 13GW
Green Gas Levy: Government to fund green gas plants with CO2 tax on gas suppliers
Government consults on plan announced in Budget to raise levy on gas suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales to fund biomethane plants