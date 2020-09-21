Carbon charging is a huge cost opportunity for UK agriculture

  • Martin Lines, Nature Friendly Farming Network
Farmer Martin Lines, chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, puts forward the case for a robust payment framework to incentivise carbon sequestration in UK agriculture

The UK farming landscape is currently undergoing a seismic shift. More so than any other sector of the UK economy, agriculture will look substantially different after Brexit. The new Agriculture and...

