Are We Brave Enough to Fix the Broken Food System?

  • Fatema Z. Sumar, Oxfam, & Barry Parkin, Mars
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

If we don't fix agricultural supply chains, the world will continue to fail on tackling climate change, alleviating poverty, safeguarding human rights, argue Oxfam's Fatema Z. Sumar and Mars' Barry Parkin

Our global food system has long been in peril, threatened by climate change, inadequate social protection and procurement practices that serve the interest of business, not farmers or farmworkers. The...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news