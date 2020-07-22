Regulatory failure: Ofgem's new rules risk slowing the shift to net zero energy

  • Simon Skillings, E3G
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Ofgem’s proposals for regulating the energy networks need a major overhaul if UK is to deliver net zero emissions, argues E3G's Simon Skillings

The regulation of our electricity and gas network companies is a very complex topic, but while it is understood by few it nevertheless has huge ramifications for us all. A green recovery and net-zero emissions...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news