Change from the ground up: achieving net-zero through forests and soils
Emissions are expected to rise again as economies restart after Covid-19, but net zero may still be possible with help from the world's forests and soils, explains Beth Burks of S&P Global Ratings
As economies across the globe set out their recovery plans following the Covid-19 crisis, the falling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions observed so far this year - the largest decline since the 2008 global...
The Green Homes Grant: a golden opportunity for energy efficiency
The Chancellor's £3bn green homes investment is a chance to prove the market for energy efficiency, argues James Griffiths from the Association for Decentralised Energy
MPs urge government to 'dramatically scale-up' net zero in recovery plans
Cross party MPs from the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP join businesses in calling for clear net zero roadmap to 2050
P&G unveils 2030 'carbon neutral' goal backed by CO2 offsetting plan
Firm to invest in nature-based schemes such as tree planting and mangrove restoration to slash emissions over coming decade
Octopus Renewables snaps up 9.1MW UK rooftop solar portfolio
Purchase of solar assets spread across 2,700 rooftops touted as the 'logical next step' by the growing clean energy investor