Our vision: A nation ready for, and resilient to, flooding and coastal change
The Environment Agency's new strategy will help build up the resilience of millions more homes and businesses to flooding and coastal erosion, according to its chair Emma Howard Boyd
This year, the terrible impacts of the coronavirus reminded the world that for all humanity's achievements, nature can change everything at a moment's notice. As we rebuild, the importance of being well...
More news
EU carbon prices surge to 14-year high
CO2 price in EU emissions trading scheme breaches €30 per tonne-mark amid political push for 'green recovery'
'Ready for change': Government unveils £5.2bn flood prevention and coastal management strategy
New funding confirmed alongside sweeping new strategy from the Environment Agency designed to bolster climate resilience across the UK
Our vision: A nation ready for, and resilient to, flooding and coastal change
The Environment Agency's new strategy will help build up the resilience of millions more homes and businesses to flooding and coastal erosion, according to its chair Emma Howard Boyd