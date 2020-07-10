Schadenfreude is a dish best served warm
The UK's most prominent source of climate change denial' is soliciting donations, but, argues Andrew Warren, its influence is waning
Four months into the lockdown and there is yet another begging-letter email, predicting dire outcomes for one and all were it not for the sender's brave efforts - efforts that can be supported via PayPal...
M&G Real Estate plots pathway to net zero by 2050
Global real estate investor says it is "repositioning its business" to meet its new decarbonisation goals, which include reducing 'corporate emissions' to net zero by 2030 and carbon neutrality across its portfolio twenty years later
MPs warn parts of England face 'serious risk' of running out of water within 20 years
Select committee delivers damning assessment of government's "lack of leadership" when it comes to managing England's water supply, warning that public awareness campaigns and better oversight over companies water leakage performance is needed
Greening the NHS: How sustainability initiatives could save the health service £250m a year
NHS Sustainability Day campaign launches annual impact report as work continues by expert panel commissioned by NHS England to investigate into how and when the health service can meet net zero