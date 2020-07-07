A green recovery needs green money

A green recovery needs green money
  • Tom Burke, E3G
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

E3G's Tom Burke sets out four tests the Chancellor's stimulus package must pass if the government is to deliver on its 'green recovery' promises

The Prime Minister's speech last week was an underwhelming contribution to the green recovery. The credibility of this promise, and much else, depends on what the Chancellor has to say in his speech on...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news