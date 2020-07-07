A green recovery needs green money
E3G's Tom Burke sets out four tests the Chancellor's stimulus package must pass if the government is to deliver on its 'green recovery' promises
The Prime Minister's speech last week was an underwhelming contribution to the green recovery. The credibility of this promise, and much else, depends on what the Chancellor has to say in his speech on...
Green Recovery: Calls grow for a 'New Deal Roosevelt would recognise'
Ahead of Chancellor's summer update, MPs and business leaders step up calls for government to deliver sweeping green stimulus plan
'This is not a bus plan': Wrightbus' Jo Bamford's vision for catalysing the UK's hydrogen economy
JCB Jo Bamford sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss his plans to usher in the UK hydrogen economy through passenger buses
'All hands on deck': Shell plots course for a decarbonised shipping industry
As IMO hosts latest discussion on climate action, new report reveals 95 per cent of shipping executives see decarbonisation as one of their top priorities
CDP kicks off corporate temperature rating system
New rating system will allow investors to manage climate risk by highlighting the temperature pathways of their portfolios