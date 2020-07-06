The global sports community must act on the climate emergency
Sky Sport's Steve Smith explains why the new albert Sports Consortium represents such an encouraging step forward for the sector's environmental ambitions
The visual impact of the climate crisis on sport has become more prevalent in recent years - consider the smoke of blazing forest fires stretching across the courts of the Australian Open - but little...
More news
AXA trims portfolio's 'warming potential', as company warns of climate costs
Insurance giant's annual climate report warns the companies it invests in could lose over 10 per cent of their revenues by 2030 under a 1.5C scenario
'Lights out for the Paris Agreement'?: Electricity utilities flunk sustainability report card
World Benchmarking Alliance argues that just three of the world's largest and most influential utilities - Ørsted, EDP and Enel - are on track to meet Paris Agreement-aligned climate goals
The global sports community must act on the climate emergency
Sky Sport's Steve Smith explains why the new albert Sports Consortium represents such an encouraging step forward for the sector's environmental ambitions
Knauf Insulation promises to refine EPC measurement with new machine-learning tool
EXCLUSIVE: System that uses machine learning to measure the 'actual' fabric thermal performance of a home within three months could provide evidence base for national retrofit programme