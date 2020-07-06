'Lights out for the Paris Agreement'?: Electricity utilities flunk sustainability report card
World Benchmarking Alliance argues that just three of the world's largest and most influential utilities - Ørsted, EDP and Enel - are on track to meet Paris Agreement-aligned climate goals
The electricity utilities sector is largely failing to align itself with global climate goals, despite its central role in enabling the transition to a zero carbon economy, stark new findings from the...
The Chancellor's Green Jobs Plan: The Green Economy Reaction
'We hope that the forthcoming Budget, White Paper and National Infrastructure Plan will provide further momentum'
Chancellor: 'This will be a green recovery with concern for the environment at its heart'
Rishi Sunak confirms £3bn energy efficiency programme and promises to deliver green recovery, but fails to deliver wider stimulus measures
Christine Lagarde hints at green bond push from the ECB
'I have children, I have grandchildren. I just don't want to face those beautiful eyes, asking me and others: 'What have you done?''
Net Zero: Government faces legal threat as calls for 'green recovery' build
Campaign group Plan B writes to Prime Minister and Chancellor warning legal action is imminent if stimulus package becomes a 'New Deal for Polluters'