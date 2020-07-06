'Lights out for the Paris Agreement'?: Electricity utilities flunk sustainability report card

A power plant in Jilin Dalu, China | Credit: Andreas Felske
World Benchmarking Alliance argues that just three of the world's largest and most influential utilities - Ørsted, EDP and Enel - are on track to meet Paris Agreement-aligned climate goals

The electricity utilities sector is largely failing to align itself with global climate goals, despite its central role in enabling the transition to a zero carbon economy, stark new findings from the...

