The UK wants the world's first net zero carbon market - but the plans don't yet add up
The UK government's post-Brexit ambition for a net zero carbon market could be world-leading - but the plans released earlier this month repeat many of the mistakes of the EU system, including a very loose...
Oil and Gas UK maps out 'Pathway to Net Zero'
Industry commits to halving operational emissions within the next decade, as it seeks to deliver net zero emissions from UK basin by 2050
Flexitricity hits 500MW milestone, forecasts "dramatic growth"
Firm's virtual power plant aggregates flexibility from a wide range of assets owned by customers across Britain, ranging from hospitals, universities, local authorities, district heating schemes, supermarkets and commercial growers.
UK poised for £24bn boost from electric cars by 2025, industry report claims
Opportunities in batteries, powertrains, and electronics but industry must ramp up capacity 10-fold, report warns