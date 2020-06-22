Flexitricity hits 500MW milestone, forecasts "dramatic growth"

Firm's virtual power plant aggregates flexibility from a wide range of assets owned by customers across Britain, ranging from hospitals, universities, local authorities, district heating schemes, supermarkets and commercial growers.

Demand response specialist Flexitricity has toasted a new milestone after its virtual power plant (VPP) surpassed the half-gigawatt mark last week.

The firm confirmed late last week that a 15MW asset signing up to provide flexibility in National Grid's new Operational Downward Flexibility Management service had tipped the VPP over the 500MW capacity mark.

Alastair Martin, the company's chief strategy officer, touted the achievement as a major milestone in the UK's journey towards a net zero emission grid.

"This is a very exciting landmark," he said. "Virtual power stations are now just as effective as traditional power stations in securing electricity supplies, while being much cheaper and greener. We have proven that electricity users of all types can be flexible at scale and can earn while doing so. This is one of the keys that will unlock net zero."

Flexitricity's virtual power plant aggregates flexibility from a wide range of assets owned by customers across Britain, including hospitals, universities, local authorities, district heating schemes, supermarkets, and commercial growers, the company said.

The Edinburgh-based firm has toasted a number of firsts in recent months, including becoming the first aggregator to trade in the Balancing Mechanism introduced last year by National Grid ESO, and clinching a major deal to provide balancing services for a 50MW/75MW energy storage site in South Yorkshire.

"The last 12 months have been our most successful so far," Martin reflected. "This demonstrates that there is a huge opportunity for flexible energy users and generators to help the National Grid meet the energy demands of the UK, and to earn from doing so."

Martin said that the firm anticipated "further dramatic growth" in the demand response sector as energy users, distributed generation and battery storage systems worked together to support the grid as it transitions towards delivering net zero emissions in line with the government's ambitions.

Martin expressed optimism at the prospect of the UK meeting its ambitious decarbonisation target. "While Flexitricity has been pioneering demand-side flexibility, we've seen huge progress right across clean energy," he added. "The technologies and systems are now ready to take us to net zero. In particular, by coupling energy efficiency with flexibility, the UK will be able to electrify heat and transport, put green energy to work in British businesses and keep the lights on in a net zero future."