'Stronger together': BEAMA and RenewableUK forge closer ties

MoU signed last week commits the industry groups to collaborating on attracting investment and presenting a more united front on energy system policy and regulations

Two of the UK's leading green trade associations, RenewableUK and BEAMA, have agreed to work together in a bid to help advance the development of the flexible, low-carbon energy system that will allow the UK meet its net zero emissions target.

The groups revealed on Friday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding that commits them to working together, through committees and working groups, on government policy recommendations and regulations that affect the development of the energy supply chain.

BEAMA represents manufacturers and and providers of energy infrastructure technologies and systems, whereas RenewableUK represents the large scale renewable energy sector, with a particular focus on onshore and offshore wind farms and marine energy projects.

The groups said key areas of focus for the new partnership would be attracting greater investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks necessary to decarbonise the energy system, and the electrification of heat and transport.

Dr Howard Porter, chief executive of BEAMA, said the agreement "formalises an already emerging relationship" and would allow the associations to present a more united front when it came to pushing for low carbon infrastructure investments from the government.

"The transition to net zero requires a joined-up approach and when considering the need to drive investment into certain low carbon sectors in the UK we are absolutely stronger together," he said. "Investments in low carbon infrastructure will be key to the UK economic recovery from Covid-19 and today's announcement will help us collaborate further on our positioning and support for UK policy. Our associations are very complementary of each other and ensure good representation across the UK supply chain."

The partners confirmed they would also cooperate on promoting energy storage and demand-side response services, grid flexibility, and electricity market reform.

In addition, investigating how energy infrastructure and consumer behaviour can better support the transition to net zero emissions are "areas of common interest", they said.

Hugh McNeal, chief executive of RenewableUK, said the trade body was "very pleased" to be entering into the partnership.

"Sharing our expertise will benefit the members of both trade associations, as working together we can have a greater impact on the development of government policies we need to reach net zero emissions," he said. "Building a flexible low-carbon system will create valuable opportunities for the hundreds of companies in our supply chain to win contracts here and abroad, as a key part of the green economic recovery after the pandemic."