Solar can support a blue skied recovery
Cleve Hill is a very exciting project, but it won't herald a new era of mega solar parks in the UK, writes Chris Hewett of the Solar Trade Association
Today's approval for the UK's largest ever solar park, along with the closing of the government consultation on clean power auctions, is further evidence of how renewable energy's role in powering Britain...
Electric vehicle drivers paid to charge up over Bank Holiday weekend
Octopus Energy and charging technology specialist Ohme confirm some EV drivers were paid £5 last weekend, as they charged 600 miles worth of electricity - enough to drive from London to County Durham and back
COP26: Delayed Glasgow Climate Summit confirmed for November 2021
UN approves UK and Italian request for high profile Summit to be postponed by a full year, as co-hosts announce new 'Friends of COP' advisory board
Statkraft seals deal to secure power from York solar-battery farm
Norwegian firm agrees deal with council-owned Warrington Renewables to buy power generated by co-located solar and battery facility
