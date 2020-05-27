What can we expect from the government's plans for climate change, a green recovery, and COP26?

  • Dr Nina Skorupska, REA
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Business Secretary Alok Sharma's speech at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue provides a strong indication of the government's green recovery plans, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue a month ago brought with it a lot of welcome, albeit unexpected, news for the renewable energy and clean technology industry. To be honest, I wouldn't have been surprised...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news