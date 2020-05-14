A pandemic was near inevitable - so too is climate-driven disruption
The inevitable pandemic has just materialised. On climate, the Inevitable Policy Response is next, warn PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds and Climate Works Foundation program director Ilmi Granoff
We all knew it was coming. We knew that while a pandemic was unlikely to materialise at any specific point in time, it was highly likely - in fact certain - to emerge at some point. According to...
World heading for 'climate lockdown' unless firms get prepared, top investment body warns
Government's response to Covid-19 is an indicator of inevitable disruption ahead from exacting climate policies, warn PRI and Climate Works Foundation