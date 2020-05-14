A pandemic was near inevitable - so too is climate-driven disruption

  • Fiona Reynolds, Principles for Responsible Investment, and Ilmi Granoff, Climate Works Foundation
The inevitable pandemic has just materialised. On climate, the Inevitable Policy Response is next, warn PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds and Climate Works Foundation program director Ilmi Granoff

We all knew it was coming. We knew that while a pandemic was unlikely to materialise at any specific point in time, it was highly likely - in fact certain - to emerge at some point. According to...

