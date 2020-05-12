Business transformation for the post-lockdown reality

  • Zoe Le Grand, Forum for the Future
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Forum for the Future's Zoe Le Grand sets out five key points for businesses to consider when plotting their a greener future in the post-Covid-19 world

There is reason to believe there might be some light at the end of what has proved to be a very long, dark Covid-19 tunnel. New Zealand is beginning to ease restrictions; the UK reports an overall declining...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news