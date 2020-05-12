'Beyond charging the car': Centrica teams up with Lotus for EV development drive

The deal comes as the Norfolk-based car manufacturer gets ready to launch its first EV, a luxury 'hypercar' that will be sold for more than £2 million.

British car company Lotus has signed a deal with the parent company of British Gas to develop a new type of zero-emissions car that works as an "extension of the home".

Energy major Centrica and Lotus revealed yesterday that they planned to work together to develop a "new model" of EV ownership that "fully integrates" mobility and energy storage services.

More specifically, the companies said they are hoping to produce cars that will be capable of storing energy and generating new income for owners by providing services to the energy market, all while being controlled by smart devices.

The multi-pronged partnership will also focus on rolling out global charging and energy infrastructure for Lotus' electric models, the firms said.

Production of Lotus' first electric car, the luxury Evija, is set to ramp up later this year. Just 130 models of the luxury car will be built.

"We see a future where the customer, car and home are connected, enabling new services beyond charging the car, and new products and experiences replacing the unremarkable standard relationship with energy and the ownership of a car today," said Carl Bayliss, vice president of Centrica Innovations. "Lotus is the perfect partner as we embark on this, given the recognition and appeal of the brand globally and the fact that it is right at the beginning of its electrification journey."

Phil Popham, chief executive of Lotus Cars, said that the auto manufacturer's journey to net zero emissions is now "lock-in-step" with its 2018 to 2028 business strategy.

"By then we will have transformed Lotus into a truly global player in the high-performance high-technology sector with a new range of cars that remain true to our fundamental promise of always being 'for the drivers'," he said. "The difference is the energy and infrastructure that will power and support these products in the future - this new partnership demonstrates the progress being made and the ambition of our vision."

As part of the deal, Centrica has committed to helping Lotus reach its net zero ambition through a programme that will help the carmaker to curb its operations' environmental impact.