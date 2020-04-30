Climate change re-emerges from the Covid smog
Statement from world leaders show climate action is firmly still on the international agenda, but how that plays out remains to be seen, writes ECIU's Richard Black
If you've been wondering what was happening on the international climate change agenda given the postponement of COP26, the annual UN summit due to have taken place in Glasgow in November, the last 10...
Study: Cleaner European air during Covid-19 lockdowns has helped to avoid 11,000 deaths
Reduced road traffic and industrial activity has cleaned up Europe's air, likely averting thousands of air pollution deaths, study argues
Tesla posts record third straight quarterly profit despite Covid-19 headwinds
Electric vehicle giant bullish of ability to ramp up production worldwide and boost revenues in 2020 despite worldwide economic woes
Air France coronavirus bailout package to demand steep emissions cuts
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tells French Parliament €7bn support package would require ailing airline to set goal of becoming world's most environmentally-friendly carrier