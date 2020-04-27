Alok Sharma: 'Steps we take now to rebuild our economies can have a profound impact on our future'

  • Alok Sharma, BEIS Secretary and COP26 President
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Speech from UK Business Secretary and COP26 President at Petersberg Climate Dialogue meeting today

Firstly, thank you everyone for joining us for this discussion, despite the very difficult circumstances facing so many people right now. I am very honoured to be co-hosting the Petersberg Climate Dialogue...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news