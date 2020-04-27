Alok Sharma: 'Steps we take now to rebuild our economies can have a profound impact on our future'
Speech from UK Business Secretary and COP26 President at Petersberg Climate Dialogue meeting today
Firstly, thank you everyone for joining us for this discussion, despite the very difficult circumstances facing so many people right now. I am very honoured to be co-hosting the Petersberg Climate Dialogue...
