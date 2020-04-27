SIMEC Atlantis completes 'mammoth' tidal turbine construction in pandemic-hit China

The turbine was installed off the East Coast of China over the past week | Credit: SIMEC Atlantis

UK energy developer announces 500kW tidal stream turbine has now been installed in the East China Sea

SIMEC Atlantis has completed the construction of a "mammoth" 500kW tidal stream turbine in China, which has now been installed between the islands of Putuoshan and Huludao in the Zhoushan archipelago, the UK-based marine energy specialist revealed today.

The huge turbine, which boasts a diameter of 18 metres, was built through the firm's partnership with consultancy ITPEnergised, which saw it work with the China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSIC) and state-owned power company China Three Gorges to complete the flagship project.

Construction of the turbine took place in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, the Chinese city in which the global pandemic first broke out leading to a lockdown earlier this year in a failed bid to halt the spread of the virus.

SIMEC Atlantis said completion of the tidal project in the city was therefore "all the more impressive given the extraordinary circumstances in which the turbine was manufactured".

CSIC's facilities in Wuhan where the turbine was constructed faced logistical challenges in the midst of the pandemic outbreak, but the workers managed to complete the project while keeping in line with Chinese government advice concerning social distancing and manufacturing regulations, SIMEC Atlantis said.

Tim Cornelius, chief executive of SIMEC Atlantis Energy - which forms part of the GFG Alliance - said the firm was "extremely proud of the role we played in this project".

"The fast execution, from concept design to installation, represents a phenomenal feat of engineering that bodes well for a rapid future roll-out of tidal power in China, which in turn will have material cost reduction implications globally," he said.

Advocates of tidal energy maintain that it can provide clean and predictable power over multi-decadal timeframes, with a number of demonstration projects in UK waters, including SIMEC Atlantis's MeyGen project off the coast of Scotland, providing an evidence base for the technology that shows tidal arrays can consistently deliver clean power to the grid.

The firm is also seeking to develop a tidal energy array off the cost of Normandy via its joint venture with Normandie Hydroliennes.

"MeyGen has demonstrated the true potential of tidal energy and has de-risked the market to the extent that we are now exporting knowhow and equipment internationally, with China the latest market to open in Asia," said Cornelius.